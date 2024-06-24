B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Cormark

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BTO. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.95.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on B2Gold

B2Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$3.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.74. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.05.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of C$622.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3689788 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -440.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$49,164.30. In other news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$49,164.30. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total value of C$46,574.40. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,391 shares of company stock worth $1,418,413. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.