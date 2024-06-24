Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.53

Shares of Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 43800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
Azimut Exploration Stock Down 3.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$45.26 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.73.
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.
