Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Reduces Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lowered its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CEMEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,003,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,024,000 after purchasing an additional 152,587 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,007 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in CEMEX by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,407 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,744,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,341,000 after purchasing an additional 318,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 35.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 27,066,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,833. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CX. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

