ASD (ASD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.25 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. ASD has a total market cap of $28.60 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,024.89 or 0.99889584 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011947 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00075016 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04370905 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $766,439.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

