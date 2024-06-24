Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on July 5th

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
Armada Hoffler Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.9% per year over the last three years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 256.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.
Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance
NYSE AHH opened at $10.98 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.80 million, a PE ratio of 122.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,318.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
