Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives $78.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

ACLX opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.49 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arcellx will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $614,655.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $614,655.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 18,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $932,563.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,787.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,227 shares of company stock worth $5,097,590. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Arcellx by 5.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arcellx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 2.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

