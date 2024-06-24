Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 381.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on APRE
Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,317.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.
About Aprea Therapeutics
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aprea Therapeutics
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.