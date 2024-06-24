Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 381.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

APRE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.15. 8,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,145. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,317.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

