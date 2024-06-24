AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Director Dennis M. Fenton Sells 1,950 Shares

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $45,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $45,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of ANAB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.05. 217,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,820. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $27.50.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

