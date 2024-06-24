American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Stock Up 3.8 %
NYSE:ARL opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 33.02, a quick ratio of 33.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $25.96.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
