AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $153.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.55. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

