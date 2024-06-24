Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Down 5%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.07. 325,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,480,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Altice USA

Altice USA Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $956.72 million, a PE ratio of 218.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Altice USA by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,884,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,851 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Altice USA by 18.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,272,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 823,530 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,850,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after acquiring an additional 396,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in Altice USA by 676.6% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,459,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.