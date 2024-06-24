AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) traded down 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.93. 58,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 129,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

AlTi Global Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $600.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 14,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $71,235.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,644.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Michael Tiedemann acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 14,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $71,235.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 485,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,644.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 268,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,301 and have sold 29,725 shares valued at $150,063. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTI. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in AlTi Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 15.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,308 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

