Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Acquires $13,289.40 in Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 11,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $13,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,673,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,524,059.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 42,149 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,471.35.

On Friday, June 14th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 10,672 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,632.48.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 81,582 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $88,924.38.

On Monday, June 10th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 16,567 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $16,732.67.

On Thursday, June 6th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 6,753 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $7,495.83.

On Thursday, May 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 11,990 shares of Alset stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $10,671.10.

On Friday, May 24th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 456,488 shares of Alset stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $310,411.84.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 67,215 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,739.10.

Alset Stock Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:AEI traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $1.36. 79,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. Alset Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.04.

Institutional Trading of Alset

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 227.02%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 277,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 3.00% of Alset as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alset

(Get Free Report)

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

