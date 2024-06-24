Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 39,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 277,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,553,000 after buying an additional 58,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 17,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.26. 59,728,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,706,858. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $182.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.61 and a 200-day moving average of $154.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.