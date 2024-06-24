Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AOSL. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $32.49 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.46 million, a P/E ratio of -95.56 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $38,278.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,704.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.