Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALNY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.53.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock traded up $61.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $227.64. 7,454,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,444. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $231.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.81 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

