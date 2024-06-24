Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ASTL traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 85,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,407. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $734.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

