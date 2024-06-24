Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Down 0.5%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.19 and last traded at $94.22. Approximately 890,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,028,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.61.

Get Albemarle alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Albemarle Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day moving average is $124.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 430.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 43,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.