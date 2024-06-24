Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.31. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.13 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 73,737 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 245,728 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,579,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,286 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the third quarter worth $3,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

