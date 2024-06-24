AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.9% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 1,800,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,458,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.