AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.96.

TSE:AGF.B traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.60. 8,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. AGF Management has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.05. The company has a market cap of C$555.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.03.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 124,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,053,270.00. Insiders acquired a total of 148,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,629 over the last three months. 18.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

