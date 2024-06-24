Aerodrome Finance Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001201 BTC on major exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $115.40 million and $18.15 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,114,025,031 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,114,025,030.5002015 with 506,154,751.10618246 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.73304256 USD and is down -6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $14,514,880.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

