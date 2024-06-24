AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 895 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.16. 6,188,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,243,270. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.