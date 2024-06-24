AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 65 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $431.83. The company had a trading volume of 364,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.76.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.15.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

