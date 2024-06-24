AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 443 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,570,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,614 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after purchasing an additional 277,635 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Exelon by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 84,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,389,000 after acquiring an additional 200,476 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

