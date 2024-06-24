AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 406 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.8 %

CRM stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.73. 3,868,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,886,371. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.47 and a 200-day moving average of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,611,251.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428,121.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $589,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,611,251.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,121.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 558,302 shares of company stock worth $154,932,104. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

