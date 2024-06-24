AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.99. The stock had a trading volume of 40,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.78. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $102.43.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

