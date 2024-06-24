AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,203,000 after purchasing an additional 643,490 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 902,500 shares of company stock worth $113,708,350. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.11 on Monday, hitting $139.39. 3,551,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,563,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day moving average of $117.11. The stock has a market cap of $383.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.