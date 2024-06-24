AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 64,198 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 264.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,198 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 1.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $11,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 4,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.46. The stock had a trading volume of 319,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,141. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $154.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.