AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 3,747 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $547.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,362. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $551.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
