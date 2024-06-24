AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,868 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,815,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,011,000 after acquiring an additional 57,638 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 386,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 33,618 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,674. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.58. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.