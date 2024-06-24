AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.16% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMIT. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,093,000.

NYSEARCA:MMIT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 21,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,382. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $24.71.

About IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

