AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.10. The company had a trading volume of 48,745,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,662,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.68.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

