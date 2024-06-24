AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

IVE traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.16. The stock had a trading volume of 255,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,568. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

