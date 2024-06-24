AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JEPQ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,837. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.53. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4497 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

