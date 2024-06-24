AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $667,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after buying an additional 31,501 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 75.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of PKG traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.92. 263,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,943. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $127.69 and a 52 week high of $191.39.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.