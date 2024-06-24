AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 20,394 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.49. 67,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,853. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $56.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.