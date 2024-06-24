AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after buying an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,957 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,311 shares during the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,506,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,536,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 697,993 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 536,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,968. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

