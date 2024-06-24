AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.60. 1,052,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,902. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.56. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $200.32.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

