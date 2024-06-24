Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 119,400 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $161.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,334,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,649,304. The company has a market capitalization of $260.60 billion, a PE ratio of 237.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

