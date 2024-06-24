Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

AAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $65.76 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

