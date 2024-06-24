Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Adeia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adeia

Adeia Stock Performance

Adeia stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.44. Adeia has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million. Adeia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.89%. On average, analysts expect that Adeia will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Adeia’s payout ratio is 58.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adeia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Adeia by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,296,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 325,342 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Adeia by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Adeia by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Adeia by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 496,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adeia in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.