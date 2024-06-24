Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.99

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.99 and last traded at $119.89, with a volume of 14977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lowered Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.09.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

