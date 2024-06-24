Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Raised by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $2,061,490,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Accenture by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,723 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $263,421,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,481,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.15 and its 200-day moving average is $337.29. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.09.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

