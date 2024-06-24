Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.850-12.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.1 billion-$65.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.1 billion. Accenture also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

ACN opened at $308.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $358.09.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

