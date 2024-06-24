Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.22.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

