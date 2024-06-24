Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2024

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOFree Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.22.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.