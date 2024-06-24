ABBC Coin (ABBC) Reaches One Day Volume of $621,277.90

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $11.75 million and $621,277.90 worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ABBC Coin Coin Profile
ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,225,109,279 coins. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog.
ABBC Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABBC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABBC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ABBC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABBC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.