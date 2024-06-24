6,625 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $1,406,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $2,084,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $5,487,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Up 1.7 %

Cencora stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.67. The stock had a trading volume of 416,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,964. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.65 and a 12 month high of $246.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.90.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

