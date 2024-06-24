60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (SXTP) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) is one of 1,004 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6661 19183 45575 962 2.56

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 751.06%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 75.09%. Given 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

8.0% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals $250,000.00 -$3.77 million -0.27 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.68 billion $153.64 million -2.70

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -78.95% 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,993.12% -287.67% -33.63%

Summary

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals competitors beat 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Washington, District Of Columbia.

