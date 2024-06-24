56,693 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.32. 846,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,494. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

